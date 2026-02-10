Forza Horizon 6 to feature enhanced steering wheel animations and year-round snow

HQ

Thanks to the various instalments that make up the series, Playground Games has set our expectations for Forza Horizon 6 unreasonably high, but the British developer doesn't seem too phased by that demand, as rather it continues to feed us with promising bits of information about the incoming racing title.

A new article has been shared on the Forza website that spotlights a bunch of key features in Forza Horizon 6. Some are implied features, such as new cars and car sounds to go along with them, and even major Japanese landmarks being present in the game like Shibuya Crossing and Ginko Avenue, but others are less implied.

For one, Playground reveals that unlike past Forza Horizon games, FH6 will feature year-long snow for those searching for it. You can pop some snow tires on your cars and head into the Alpine region of the map to find snow drifts and stunning vistas to tear apart at will.

Likewise, we're introduced to Aftermarket Cars, which are cars that are located around the world and can be test driven and even bought if you like, where some are regarded as "extremely rare and unique models".

Then there are new steering wheel animations that will pique the interest of first-person drivers, plus the Car Proximity Radar feature that intends to promote better racing by helping drivers identify what's happening in their blind spots to ultimately avoid collisions.

These all come alongside a bunch of images for the game that you can see below.