Forza Horizon 6 players have already driven over 20 billion miles

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It's been a pretty insane couple of weeks for Forza Horizon 6, as its Premium Edition/Early Access launch was impressive on its own, with the main launch then following suit and quickly seeing over six million players welcomed into Playground's digital version of Japan. Needless to say, interest in the project has been incredibly high, and a new data infographic simply goes to further highlight this.

The data reveals that already over 141 million hours have been logged in Forza Horizon 6 by its fans, with over 20 billion miles driven too. Players have earned over 35 trillion credits, created over 63 million liveries, smashed almost 380 million mascots, taken over 184 million photos, built just shy of 7 million garages, listened to over 29 million hours of radio (with the favourite, naturally, being Horizon Bass Arena), earned over 18.4 million wristbands, and likewise players have completed over 19 million Raku Express deliveries. That's a lot of noodles!

Pretty impressive figures across the board, and judging by the plans for new content in the game, we should likely expect Forza Horizon 6 to continue raking in fans and expanding its playerbase.