Forza Horizon 6 is getting four classic Italian "passion cars"

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Yesterday, the Italian Exotics update for Forza Horizon 6 was released, and with it, Playground Games also took the opportunity to launch a new round of DLC for the game in the form of the Passion Car Pack. This includes four new cars, and as you might guess, they're all lavish Italian models.

If you have the Premium Edition of Forza Horizon 6, this DLC is included; otherwise, it can of course also be purchased separately for £4.99 / €4.99 from the Xbox Store. So what do you get for your money? Below you'll find the full list of images and descriptions taken from the official website:

2025 Ferrari F80

The 2025 Ferrari F80 was designed and named to commemorate Ferrari's 80th anniversary, and the Prancing Horse certainly pulled out all the stops to make F80 an automotive milestone. The entire braking system fitted on this car was co-developed with Brembo; the electric engine is the first one completely manufactured in-house, and its aerodynamics produce 1050 kg of downforce. With 1200 horses under its hood, this is the most powerful road-legal Ferrari ever made. Join Ferrari's celebration with the 2025 Ferrari F80!

2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm

Alfa Romeo's racing spirit of the 60s returns to the roads with the 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm. The GTAm is an amped-up version of the already powerful Quadrifoglio. Ditching the rear seats for a roll cage and upgrading its V6 engine to produce 533 horsepower, the GTAm can reach 60 mph from zero in just 3.6 seconds. Sauber designed the new aero fitted on this car in their wind tunnel, and legendary Formula 1 World Champion Kimi Räikkönen helped refine the final details. All of this in a road legal car you can drive every day.

1990 Alfa Romeo SE 048SP

Built to become a champion, the 1990 Alfa Romeo SE 048SP was Alfa Romeo's attempt to conquer the Group C class. The SE 048SP was originally created as a replacement for the Lancia LC2 in competitive racing. During development, the SE 048SP was ultimately fitted with a Ferrari-sourced 3.5-liter V12 producing around 680 horsepower. Its carbon-fiber monocoque chassis and aerodynamic bodywork were designed for the demands of Group C racing while retaining Alfa Romeo's signature grille design.

1967 Ferrari 275 GTB4 Spider

With only 10 units ever made, the 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB4 Spider stands among the rarest and most desirable Ferraris ever built. The GTB4 Spider was made as a successor to the 250 California Spider by request of Ferrari's North America importer. This is one of those cars that proves performance and elegance can go hand in hand, delivering the unforgettable experience that only a classic open-top Ferrari can provide.

Forza Horizon 6 is now available for both PC and Xbox Series S/X, and you can read our thoughts on it in our review here.