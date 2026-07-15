Forza Horizon 6 is getting four classic Italian "passion cars"
And judging by the list of cars included in this DLC pack, they certainly have passion in common.
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Yesterday, the Italian Exotics update for Forza Horizon 6 was released, and with it, Playground Games also took the opportunity to launch a new round of DLC for the game in the form of the Passion Car Pack. This includes four new cars, and as you might guess, they're all lavish Italian models.
If you have the Premium Edition of Forza Horizon 6, this DLC is included; otherwise, it can of course also be purchased separately for £4.99 / €4.99 from the Xbox Store. So what do you get for your money? Below you'll find the full list of images and descriptions taken from the official website:
2025 Ferrari F80
2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm
1990 Alfa Romeo SE 048SP
1967 Ferrari 275 GTB4 Spider
Forza Horizon 6 is now available for both PC and Xbox Series S/X, and you can read our thoughts on it in our review here.
Playground Games' racing game performs just as well as its predecessor, even though it's available on fewer platforms and doesn't benefit from the pandemic, when everyone was stuck at home playing games.