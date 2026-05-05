Forza Horizon 6 has gone gold and supports 60 FPS on both Xbox Series S and X

HQ

We're also counting down to the launch of Forza Horizon 6 on May 19, and we'd actually started to worry a bit about whether the game would really be ready for release to everyone who bought the more expensive editions as early as May 15 - since we still haven't received confirmation that it has "gone gold" (meaning it's fully developed).

But... on Monday evening, the moment finally arrived, and via Instagram, it was announced that Forza Horizon 6 is ready, and Playground Games' digital Japan is now waiting for you and your cars to embark on some truly amazing adventures. They're also taking the opportunity to present a range of new features via the series' homepage. This includes the fact that the game is already available for pre-download, although Steam will take a little longer, and it's 135 gigabytes for Xbox Series X (130 gigabytes for Series S) and 160 gigabytes for PC.

Playground Games is also revealing some purely technical aspects, where we'll happily be able to play at 60 frames per second on console:

Quality and Performance Modes on Xbox



On Xbox Series X , the Quality mode runs in native 4K resolution at 30fps with increased visual fidelity, while the Performance mode targets 4K resolution, scaling dynamically to maintain a smooth 60fps.

, the Quality mode runs in native 4K resolution at 30fps with increased visual fidelity, while the Performance mode targets 4K resolution, scaling dynamically to maintain a smooth 60fps.

Meanwhile, Xbox Series S players can enjoy Japan in 1440p at 30fps with Quality mode, and 1080p at 60fps in Performance mode - with both options dynamically scaling the output resolution to maintain their targeted framerate.



This time around, Playground will also be giving Forza Horizon veterans a little extra reward: anyone who has played previous Forza Horizon games under the same Gamertag they use today will receive free cars. The two most recent titles are still available on Game Pass, so if you haven't played them yet, take advantage of this opportunity to get access to some extra rides: