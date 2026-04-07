Forza Horizon 6 dives deep into real Japanese culture in new documentary

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Setting a game like Forza Horizon 6 in Japan is, of course, about more than just throwing in Mount Fuji, left-hand traffic, a few temples, and building a neon-drenched version of Tokyo. A country like Japan naturally has a rich tradition and a great many local characteristics that must be recreated as authentically as possible for it to truly feel like a genuine digital interpretation of the real thing.

Playground Games now wants to share more about this in a three-part documentary series they're calling The Art of Driving, where we get a glimpse of the artists the developers have collaborated with to create authentic art for the game. They discuss sources of inspiration, techniques, and much more in what feels like a truly ambitious counterpoint to all the AI slop we're fed a little too often these days.

Check out the first part of The Art of Driving below, which also features plenty of new segments from Forza Horizon 6 we haven't seen before.

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