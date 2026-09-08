Forza Horizon 6 confirmed for launch on PS5 by the end of 2026

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Considering how much of a success Forza Horizon 5 ended up being, especially when it made the leap to PlayStation 5 and dominated sales charts for a while, it's not exactly a huge surprise developer Playground is looking to bring Forza Horizon 6 to PS5 systems much sooner.

We still don't yet have a firm date as to when Forza Horizon 6 will launch on PS5, with many even starting to wonder if it would be in 2027, perhaps around the time the game celebrates its first anniversary and a full 12-month cycle as an Xbox Series X/S console exclusive. However, this won't be the case.

In a new update blog post looking at the British Automotive-themed takeover coming to the game, Playground rounds out the article by simply revealing Forza Horizon 6 will be launching on PS5 by the end of 2026.

"If you're planning your trip to Discover Japan on PlayStation 5, stay tuned! Forza Horizon 6 will be releasing on PS5 later this year, and you can add the game to your Wishlist on the PlayStation Store to be notified of availability."

There's not yet a firm date to spotlight either, but one would have to assume a rather imminent October launch is either on the horizon or instead a December debut, as Forza Horizon 6 surely wouldn't want to try and pry PlayStation players away from Grand Theft Auto VI in November, right?

Will you be checking out Forza Horizon 6 on PS5 when it launches?