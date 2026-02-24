Forza Horizon 6 campaign described in detail

HQ

In May, we will once again get to drive on the left side of the road, because that's when Forza Horizon 6 will be released. As you probably know, the game is set in Japan, and now Playground Games has revealed more about what we will be able to do in the game besides looking at incredibly beautiful graphics and driving fast.

It turns out that Playground has listened to feedback from players who wanted more to do, and in a long post on Forza.net, they now describe the campaign where, by unlocking wristbands, we will gain access to more activities and better cars. Unlike in previous installments, we are not a famous top driver, but start the adventure as "a tourist in Japan, with a dream of joining the Horizon Festival." They go on to explain the setup:

"To make it into the Horizon Festival, you'll have to complete the Horizon Qualifiers and then the Horizon Invitational, earning your first Wristband. In Forza Horizon 6, Festival races are a curated experience, requiring you to enter using a specific set of cars in Road, Dirt, and Cross Country events. With each new Wristband that you earn, you'll be invited to compete in more events around Japan, and as you rise through the ranks of the Horizon Festival, these races will feature car themes - challenging you to master faster, more thrilling cars. Completing Festival Events, as well as activities like PR Stunts and Skills, will help you progress towards your next Wristband."

There will be a lot to do, including sightseeing (as we are playing as a tourist). Collecting stamps is popular in Japan, and by visiting iconic locations you will be able to collect stamps, but there is also the opportunity to work delivering food:

"Whether you're taking photos while cruising the roads of Japan, delivering food as a side hustle, collecting new cars, or playing through Horizon Stories, you will always be earning progress towards your next Stamp. As part of Discover Japan, you can also compete in Touge Battles and thrilling night-time Street Races, which are the perfect place to race the cars you might not be able to use in Festival Events just yet."

Collecting stamps isn't just fun, it also has a more practical function as you unlock more and more as you go:

"Collecting Stamps for your Collection Journal will unlock new Player Houses around Japan with Customizable Garages for you to buy, as well as Barn Find Rumors and The Estate - a mountain valley where you can build and decorate directly in the open world."

Head over to the link above to read more in the comprehensive post, which makes it clear that Forza Horizon 6 looks set to be by far the most feature-rich game in the series to date. It launches on May 19 for PC and Xbox Series S/X (also included with Game Pass), and those who purchase a more expensive edition will get a head start four days earlier. The game will also be coming to PlayStation 5 later this year.