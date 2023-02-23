Forza Horizon 5's Rally Adventure expansion announced

HQ

Forza Horizon 5 has proven to be a very popular game, but many players have obviously moved on to other titles these days. Many of these will definitely come back in March though.

Because Playground Games has as promised announced Forza Horizon 5's second expansion, and it's called Rally Adventure. This will take us to Sierra Nueva, where the studio's "most extreme driving roads ever" let us drive through six new biomes. These will be filled with the largest number of racing events for a Horizon expansion ever thanks to a campaign mode where we'll get to join three rally teams, each focusing on different kinds of challenges. Quantity often comes at the cost of quality, but that doesn't seem to be the case here.

Playground's eye for details shows in the expansion's improved terrain deformation, a new heads-up display (along with a co-driver giving us callouts), launch controls that make it easier to get a great start, 10 new extremely detailed off-road cars, and more.

Rally Adventure will launch on March 29, and cost $19.99 if you don't own one of Forza Horizon 5's special editions. Not that you'll need to pay for everything coming that day. Everyone will get a new Epitaph Records radio station and a bunch of rally-focused EventLab props as part of a free update on the very same day.

You can see most of this in action in the trailer below, and get more detailed information about the new cars, the new rally parts, the anti-lag system and everything else here.