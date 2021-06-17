Forza Horizon 5's Performance Mode offers 4K racing with 60 FPS

When Forza Horizon 5 was announced, we reported that it would have two graphic modes for Xbox Series S and X. One with 4K and 30 FPS, and another with 60 FPS. But no resolution was confirmed, which led to negative speculations.

But now the Creative Director Mike Brown has cleared things up on Twitter, after being asked about this, by simply explain that: "Series X performance mode is 4k60". This probably means the performance mode will have lower graphical settings than the 4K and 30FPS option, but at least it's good to know we'll still get crispy 4K without having to sacrifice any smoothness.

Which graphical option sounds like the one for you in Forza Horizon 5?