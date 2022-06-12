Forza Horizon 5's Hot Wheels expansion is coming in July

HQ

A few days ago, a leak revealed that the first expansion for Forza Horizon 5 would be bringing none other than Hot Wheels back to Playground Games' popular racing series. While there was nothing officially revealed by Playground, the fact that prior Forza Horizon games have had Hot Wheels crossovers made this leak seem very plausible, especially since the leak came in the form of a listing on Steam. Now today, we know that that leak is in fact real.

And that's because at tonight's Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, the expansion was officially unveiled and as part of that announcement, we got a new trailer showcasing just what exactly it will be bringing to the streets of Mexico.

As for when the Hot Wheels expansion is coming to Forza Horizon 5, fans will be happy to hear that it will be dropping as soon as July 19, 2022. Check out the expansion's trailer below.