Forza Horizon 5's Expeditions to feature new compositions from artists on past soundtracks

Along with its accessible racing and gorgeous looking open sandboxes, one thing that we have come to love from the Forza Horizon games is their soundtracks. Each entry in the series has been packed with a collection of songs from well-known artists that help to keep the adrenaline pumping as you charge through off-road courses at high speeds. It's for this reason that we couldn't help but ask Forza Horizon 5's creative director Mike Brown within a recent interview about what to expect from the new game's soundtrack.

Mike told us: "I will say that if you have been a fan of previous Horizon soundtracks then I think that you will absolutely love the Forza Horizon 5 soundtrack. It's coming together really, really well. We have been able to work with a number of artists who have previously appeared on Horizon to produce some original compositions. I just mentioned the Expeditions, for example, a few of those have an original composition by some of the artists that we have worked with previously, so they have a unique piece of music that really suits that experience."

