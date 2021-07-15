Forza Horizon 5's engine sounds will be ray-traced

Playground Games has not been shy about showing off Forza Horizon 5. We've seen plenty of gameplay, and been told a massive amount of information about the game already, which is pretty crazy since the release date is still months away.

That trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere, as Playground has now released the third Let's Go episode, a video that chats with a few of the developers at Playground to get insight into the title, and part of this one focussed on engine sounds.

It was revealed that Horizon 5 is putting a decent amount of focus on ensuring the car engine sounds are as authentic as possible. To that avail, we can expect 320 new car recordings, on top of what was provided in Forza Horizon 4, and even more so, the audio for engines will be ray-traced and play at 90 fps to make them even more realistic. We're also told that whenever you make a change to the engine or apply an upgrade that you'll be able to hear instantly.

If you want to check out the new engine audio in practice, the short video below shows off a look at it, as well as giving yet another glimpse at the truly remarkable landscape of the game's Mexico.

Thanks, PCGamer.