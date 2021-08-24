English
Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5's box art has been revealed

We also got eight minutes of brand-new gameplay and the reveal of a special controller.

Forza Horizon 5 closed out Microsoft's Gamescom conference with a bang tonight, as the game's box got was revealed and we got to take a look at eight minutes of brand-new footage, as well as a new vibrantly coloured Xbox controller.

The box art, which can be seen below, showcases two rather distinctly different vehicles: the Mercedes-AMG One and the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands. Later on, we were treated to eight minutes of brand-new footage and got to see these cars in action tearing it up across the gorgeous-looking Mexican terrain. Whilst these cars were being showcased, we a closer look at some of the game's environments and saw snowy peaks, woodlands, and dusty deserts.

A brand-new Forza Horizon 5 inspired Xbox controller was also revealed during the event. Pre-orders for the limited-edition controller have gone live now and they will release alongside the Standard Edition of the game on November 9. What do you think about its brightly coloured design?

Forza Horizon 5
Forza Horizon 5

