Forza Horizon 5's box art has been revealed

Forza Horizon 5 closed out Microsoft's Gamescom conference with a bang tonight, as the game's box got was revealed and we got to take a look at eight minutes of brand-new footage, as well as a new vibrantly coloured Xbox controller.

The box art, which can be seen below, showcases two rather distinctly different vehicles: the Mercedes-AMG One and the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands. Later on, we were treated to eight minutes of brand-new footage and got to see these cars in action tearing it up across the gorgeous-looking Mexican terrain. Whilst these cars were being showcased, we a closer look at some of the game's environments and saw snowy peaks, woodlands, and dusty deserts.

A brand-new Forza Horizon 5 inspired Xbox controller was also revealed during the event. Pre-orders for the limited-edition controller have gone live now and they will release alongside the Standard Edition of the game on November 9. What do you think about its brightly coloured design?