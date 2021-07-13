Forza Horizon 5 to feature drag racing, convertibles, and wild animals

Ever since Playground Games unveiled Forza Horizon 5 at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 2021, we've been eagerly awaiting the chance to dive into the game's gorgeous take on Mexico to thrash some expensive cars around its diverse landscape.

As part of its run up to launch, Playground has been drip feeding us new information about the game in the forms of blog posts, trailers and videos, and the latest of those has revealed that Horizon 5 will include drag racing, convertible cars, wild animals (such as flamingos, wild dogs, donkeys, goats), and so much more.

Detailed in a post on Forza Motorsport, the information was provided in a Q&A section that answered some frequently asked questions, including that the map will feature "corner-to-corner highways for maximum cruising" over a map that is "the largest in Forza history".

You can check out the post here, which reveals plenty of goodies, including that Barn Finds are back and "more detailed and location-specific than ever before."

In other Forza Horizon 5 news, be sure to check out our interview with Playground about the game here.