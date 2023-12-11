Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 reaches over 35 million drivers

A million users played the game for the first time during the last six weeks.

HQ

While Forza Motorsport seems to be off to a somewhat slower start than expected without any press releases about the number of players it has or sales numbers - the same thing cannot be said about Forza horizon 5.

It became incredibly popular when it was released back in November 2021, and since then it has been growing at a rapid pace. One and a half month ago, we reported that it had reached a whopping 34 million users, and now it has raced past yet another impressive milestone with over 35 million drivers.

We assume some of this popularity could be attributed to people buying the Xbox Series S/X during the Black Friday week when there was lower prices on both the consoles and Game Pass, but there has been an substantial monthly growth before that as well.

Forza Horizon 5

