Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 reaches over 30 million players

The player count keeps growing at a rapid pace.

HQ

Forza Horizon 5 was a huge success already from the start and charmed both media and gamers when it was released late 2021. The player count quickly grew and outpaced all previous installations in the franchise, and thanks to the release of Rally Adventure last month, it has now reached a quite impressive milestone.

During the weekend, several people on social media noted that the in-game counter (tracked in the "Hall of Fame") has now climbed over 30 million players. Forza Horizon 5 had 28 million players back in February so it seems like its player base keeps growing fast.

Are you one of these 30 million players?

