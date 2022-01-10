Forza Horizon 5 reaches over 15 million players

HQ

On the day two months after the release, Forza Horizon 5 has reached a new impressive milestone as it has now more than 15 million players. It reached 10 million players roughly one week after the premiere, and reached a new record for Xbox Game Studios, and has continued to grow at a rapid pace since then.

This was noticed on Twitter by the analyst MauroNL, who also included an image with proof of the massive popularity for the game. We assume it will continue to grow a whole lot for quite some time as it truly is an excellent and gorgeous racer we really appreciated.