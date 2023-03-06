Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure map revealed

This is what Sierra Nueva looks like and has to offer when Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure launches on March 29.

It was already known that the recently announced Rally Adventure expansion for Forza Horizon 5 would include a huge new area called Sierra Nueva to explore and compete in.

Now the world map of Sierra Nueva has been revealed on the official homepage, which also has plenty of information to offer about what it has to offer, including the town, Pueblo Artza, but also new biomes and areas like Palm Forest (check out the image below), the Abandoned Quarry and Rugged Dunes.

Forza Horizon 5

If you really want to explore every nook and cranny of Rally Adventure, make sure to resize the world map to get to see all the little details. It's in an 8K resolution, so there's plenty to explore.

Forza Horizon 5

