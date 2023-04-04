Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure gets handy tuning tips

Three true veterans are ready to share their best tips to make you even more dangerous to compete against.

Forza Horizon 5 got a major expansion last week with the release of Rally Adventure, which added both new cars, new events and most importantly- a pretty big new area to explore and compete in called Sierra Nueva.

Even for seasoned players, there was a lot to take in, and how should you optimize your cars for rally? Fortunately, Playground Games has called in three experts - HokiHoshi, PTG Jamie, and VuKKuu - who really knows Forza Horizon and they are now offering their knowledge to you in a handy tuning video.

Check it out below and get a headstart on the competition before your download of Rally Adventure has even finished.

Forza Horizon 5

