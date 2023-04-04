Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure gets handy tuning tips

HQ

Forza Horizon 5 got a major expansion last week with the release of Rally Adventure, which added both new cars, new events and most importantly- a pretty big new area to explore and compete in called Sierra Nueva.

Even for seasoned players, there was a lot to take in, and how should you optimize your cars for rally? Fortunately, Playground Games has called in three experts - HokiHoshi, PTG Jamie, and VuKKuu - who really knows Forza Horizon and they are now offering their knowledge to you in a handy tuning video.

Check it out below and get a headstart on the competition before your download of Rally Adventure has even finished.