Forza Horizon 5 raises the bar for accessibility in games

Even though Forza Horizon 5 isn't officially launching until tomorrow on November 9, it has already managed to become a big hit, which we reported about earlier today. It does however seem like it might become more popular than anyone has expected, as it will be possible for audiences with several accessibility needs to be able to participate in all the fun.

In a lengthy post over at Xbox Wire, creative director Mike Brown has now explained all the accessibility options provided, and also revealed that sign language support for cut-scenes is coming soon. Amongst other things, Forza Horizon 5 has things like fully customisable subtitles with adjustable font size and background opacity and the "ability to highlight key words" in the text. There's also an adjustable Color Blindness mode as well as a High Contrast mode. Other highlights are:

• Customize menu and gameplay font size.

• Screen reader narrator that reads text, buttons, and other elements aloud.

• Text-to-speech and speech-to-text options for players that want to participate in Voice Chat and either need to send synthesized voice or receive voice chat as synthesized text.

• Ability to disable moving backgrounds.

• Notification duration setting, which allows players to set how long notifications in the game appear.

You can check out all of this in the video below. But to sum it up, Playground Games has really raised the bar for accessibility in games, which is good for everyone. Let's hope more studios will follow suit.