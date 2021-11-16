Forza Horizon 5 players gets Xbox 20th Anniversary Porsche 918 Spyder for free

HQ

There was a lot of celebrations yesterday as Xbox turned 20 years old. The most noticeable thing was off course the fact that Halo Infinite Multiplayer was launched, but there was also 70+ new (old?) games added to the backwards compatibility list for Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.

Playground Games wanted in on all the fun as well, and had a pretty spectacular surprise in store for all Forza Horizon 5 players (and Forza Horizon 4) as they were gifted a Porsche 918 Spyder with some equally appropriate and stunning livery. You can check it out below, head over to your inbox to download it.