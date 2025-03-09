Forza Horizon 5 on PS5 Requires Microsoft Account

HQ

​Forza Horizon 5 is scheduled for release on PlayStation 5 on April 29, 2025. To play the game, players must link their PlayStation Network (PSN) account to a Microsoft account upon the first launch. If unlinked later, re-linking is restricted to the originally linked Microsoft account.

Despite supporting cross-play, the game does not offer cross-platform saving; progress made on PS5 will not transfer to Xbox or Steam versions. Additionally, a PlayStation Plus subscription is required for multiplayer access. Notably, there are no plans for a physical disc release of the game. ​

These are factors that now have raised concern among fans. Should the account-linking feature be disabled in the future, the game may become unplayable. The absence of a physical release further exacerbates these concerns, as it limits ownership to digital formats that rely on online services.

What are your thoughts on the matter, is the lack of a physical release a deal breaker?