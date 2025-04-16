Forza Horizon 5 now sports over 45 million drivers

HQ

On April 29, the blockbuster Forza Horizon 5 will be released for PlayStation 5, and most people are obviously expecting the British developer Playground Games' digital roads in Mexico to be filled with millions of PlayStation drivers.

But even in the meantime, it is evident that Forza Horizon 5 continues to attract large audiences, and now VGT Gaming News via Bluesky reports that a very impressive milestone of 45 million has been reached. As recently as February, the figure was 44 million, which means an average of 500,000 new digital racing enthusiasts joining the game every month.

With a successful PlayStation 5 release, it seems likely that the magic 50 million mark will be reached before the end of the year.