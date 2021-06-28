Forza Horizon 5 lighting and sky tech will be show later today

The best-looking game at E3 2021 was hands down Forza Horizon 5, which was revealed with a cool gameplay trailer that showed us the many faces of Mexico looking like its real counterpart. We assume a lot of you are interested to know more about the graphics of the game, and fortunately you will. Today.

During the weekend, the official Forza Horizon account on Twitter revelaed that there will be a stream dedicated to lighting and sky tech at 18:00. If you want to check it out, you'll find the stream on Twitch.