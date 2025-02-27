Forza Horizon 5 launches on PS5 in April

HQ

Playground didn't want to give us an exact date when they finally confirmed that Forza Horizon 5 is coming to PlayStation 5, but settled with saying this spring. We didn't have to wait long for more juicy details.

The trailer below reveals that Forza Horizon 5 launching on PS5 the 29th of April. You can get it earlier than that, however, as buying the premium edition will give you access on the 25th. This is the same day as the Horizon Realms update shown in the trailer becomes available on all platforms, so everyone can enjoy racing through a collection of 11 of the players' favourite Evolving World updates and the brand new Stadium Track together thanks to cross-play.

Those of you with a PS5 Pro will be able to experience this with increased visual fidelity in performance mode (60fps) and ray traced car reflections in Races and Free Roam in quality mode (30fps).