Forza Horizon 5 just got an all-new electric sedan

Playground Games has teamed up with the Chinese automobile manufacturer XPENG to bring the company's latest electric sedan to the game. Known as the XPENG P7, this car has been designed with performance and smart features in mind, and can reach 100 km/h in a blistering 4.5 seconds.

"We want to offer people from around the world the most stylish and sophisticated electric car to date. The collaboration with Forza Horizon 5 will allow XPENG fans to feel the rush of being behind the wheel of the P7. For us, it's also to show the world our innovative mobility solutions," said Xiaopeng He, chairman and CEO of XPENG.

The car is joining the racing title as part of the latest spring Hot Season rotation, which kicked off a few moments ago. It'll be sticking around until the next rotation, which will be on September 15. As for when the car itself will start appearing on roads, we're told that it is already available in China and Norway, and that it will make its debut in Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands in 2023.