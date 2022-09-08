Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 just got an all-new electric sedan

The XPENG P7 is now available in the game as part of the latest spring Hot Season rotation.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Playground Games has teamed up with the Chinese automobile manufacturer XPENG to bring the company's latest electric sedan to the game. Known as the XPENG P7, this car has been designed with performance and smart features in mind, and can reach 100 km/h in a blistering 4.5 seconds.

"We want to offer people from around the world the most stylish and sophisticated electric car to date. The collaboration with Forza Horizon 5 will allow XPENG fans to feel the rush of being behind the wheel of the P7. For us, it's also to show the world our innovative mobility solutions," said Xiaopeng He, chairman and CEO of XPENG.

The car is joining the racing title as part of the latest spring Hot Season rotation, which kicked off a few moments ago. It'll be sticking around until the next rotation, which will be on September 15. As for when the car itself will start appearing on roads, we're told that it is already available in China and Norway, and that it will make its debut in Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands in 2023.

Forza Horizon 5

Related texts

0
Forza Horizon 5Score

Forza Horizon 5
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

Playground Games latest racer takes us to the rich lands of Mexico for another bout of high-octane motorsport mayhem.



Loading next content