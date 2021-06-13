Forza Horizon 5 is taking us to Mexico this November

The Xbox & Bethesda E3 2021 showcase has been an absolute banger so far, and we've been fortunate enough to see a whole bunch of games planned for later this year and soon after. One game that was revealed was the continuation of the Forza Horizon series, Forza Horizon 5, a title that will be taking us to Mexico this November.

Set to be the biggest Forza Horizon to date, the game will feature a variety of biomes including sandy deserts, lush jungles, fiery volcanoes, and will of course feature a variety of impressive super fast cars to make getting around all that much easier.

Horizon 5 is also expected to give players the chance to create their own races, game modes, and has been designed with Xbox Series consoles in mind, which as one would expect, makes the game look truly remarkable.

Forza Horizon 5 will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC, and to the Cloud on November 9, and the best part is that it will also be on Xbox Game Pass on day one, for players on all of these platforms to look forward to.