Forza Horizon 5 is huge with 100+ gigabyte pre-install

Playground Games has said on several occasions that Forza Horizon 5 is by far their biggest game yet, and it also has way better graphics. This usually translates to big amounts of data, and Forza Horizon 5 is no exception.

As the pre-installation of the game is now available, we also know the file size, and it is huge:

• Xbox Series S/X: 103 GB

• Xbox One: 116 GB

• Windows: 103 GB

We're quite surprised to see last generation having the largest file, and we know these will grow further as more content and patches are released. If you want to play it right away when it launches on November 9, we suggest you clear up some space on your hard drive and start the download in good time before the premiere.