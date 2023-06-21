Forza Horizon 5 is getting two Barbie cars

HQ

The Forza Horizon series is no stranger to collaborations and previously we've seen franchises like Banjo-Kazooie, Halo, Hot Wheels and Back to the Future in the game. Now it's time for another one, as it has just been revealed that two Barbie cars is being added to the game.

In the Horizon Promo menu, you can now find both 1956 Barbie Movie Corvette EV and a 2022 Barbie Movie Hummer EV Pickup, which are both currently unobtainable. You can still see them in action though by getting AI opponents to drive them, and the Twitter user Idle Sloth shared some images of what the Barbie Corvette looks like.

We assume these cars will be available for everyone in one way or another, probably closer to the premiere of the Barbie movie on July 21.