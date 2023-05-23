Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 is getting a major update

It includes six brand new cars, more Photo Moder features, better customization and much more.

HQ

During Forza Monthly late yesterday, Playground Games had a lot to share for Forza Horizon 5 players as the Explore The Horizon update was announced during the lengthy show.

Forza Horizon 5

This adds a whole lot of new content, including "6 new-to-Forza cars, upgraded Photo Mode features, overlanding modifications for select vehicles, and Pathfinder accolades to complete". We assume the rides are the most important thing for a lot of you, so here is the full list of the new cars with both images and information:

Forza Horizon 5Forza Horizon 5
2019 DeBerti Ford Super Duty F-250 Lariat 'Transformer'
Forza Horizon 5
1986 Ford F-150 XLT Lariat
Forza Horizon 5
1972 Chevrolet K-10 Custom
Forza Horizon 5Forza Horizon 5
2022 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup
Forza Horizon 5
2021 Cupra Formentor VZ5 & 2022 Cupra Tavascan Concept

