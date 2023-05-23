Forza Horizon 5 is getting a major update

HQ

During Forza Monthly late yesterday, Playground Games had a lot to share for Forza Horizon 5 players as the Explore The Horizon update was announced during the lengthy show.

This adds a whole lot of new content, including "6 new-to-Forza cars, upgraded Photo Mode features, overlanding modifications for select vehicles, and Pathfinder accolades to complete". We assume the rides are the most important thing for a lot of you, so here is the full list of the new cars with both images and information:

2019 DeBerti Ford Super Duty F-250 Lariat 'Transformer'

1986 Ford F-150 XLT Lariat

1972 Chevrolet K-10 Custom

2022 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup