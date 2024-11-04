Forza Horizon 5 is getting a huge selection of Halo props

HQ

Playground Games continues to add new content to Forza Horizon 5 at a steady pace, and now they deliver their "largest prop pack ever". So, what does this contain?

Well, no less than 71 components from the Halo universe, which you can use to build your own tracks. On the official website we can read:

"Some of the most recognizable structures from the entire Halo saga come to Forza Horizon 5, in our largest prop pack ever. Halo Studios provided some of these props straight from Halo's Forge mode! Enjoy creating out-of-this-world events with the 71 Halo props added to the game this series."

This includes iconic items such as the Covenant Drop Pod, UNSC Pelican, Energy Shield, and an always much-needed Health Pack. There will even be two new skybox options added to the game, Halo Sky Day and Halo Sky Night, which will come a little later.