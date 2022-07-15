Forza Horizon 5 is getting 28 new achievements worth 500 Gamerscore next week

HQ

Next week sees the first real expansion to Forza Horizon 5, with the addition of Hot Wheels. With it will comes colorful and spectacular roads designed like rollercoaster, as well as new races, new cars, and lots more.

The latter includes 28 Achievements worth 500 Gamerscore. Since the Forza Horizon series always has brilliant challenges, we know many of you are looking forward to this and you can check it all out below to see what awaits you on July 19:

Gamerscore / Title / Description

10 / No One Expects the Hot Wheels Expedition / Arrive at the Horizon Hot Wheels Outpost

10 / The Rookie / Complete the Rookie Qualifier Event

10 / Pros, no Cons / Complete the Pro Qualifier Event

10 / Missions! / Complete 5 Missions

10 / Lessons in Hot Wheels History / Complete the first Chapter of the Hot Wheels Horizon Story

10 / Competition, Experimentation, and Creativity / Play another player's EventLab creation utilizing Hot Wheels track pieces

10 / Beach Bomb / Earn 3 stars at the Canyon Jump Danger Sign in a 1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe

10 / Aquanaut / Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Water Flume Track

10 / Icy Roads Ahead / Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Ice Track

10 / Shaken not Third / Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Rumble Track

10 / Attracted to Victory / Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Magnet Track

10 / Points Mean Prizes / Complete any Seasonal Event in Hot Wheels Park

20 / High Roller / Spin 25 Wheelspins while in Hot Wheels Park

20 / I'm an Expert now / Complete the Expert Qualifier Event

20 / More Missions! / Complete 25 Missions

20 / Hot Wheels, Hot Laps / Post a clean time for every Rivals route in Hot Wheels Park

25 / WORT, WORT, WORT! / Complete the Elite Qualifier Event

25 / Hot Wheels Legend / Win the Hot Wheels Goliath event and become the Hot Wheels Legend

25 / Missions Complete! / Complete All Missions

25 / Over Qualified / Earn 3 Stars from each of the Hot Wheels Qualifier events

25 / Altitude Quickness / Win all Race Events

25 / Hot Wheels All Star / Earn 3 Stars from every PR Stunt in Hot WHeels Park

25 / Soared and Board / Smash all Bonus Boards in Hot Wheels Park

25 / Gotta Pop 'Em All / Smash all of the Floating Tanks in Hot Wheels Park

25 / Fresh Pressed Orange Routes / Discover every road in Hot Wheels Park

25 / Major in Hot Wheels History / Complete all Chapters in the Hot Wheels Horizon Story

25 / Professor of Hot Wheels History / Earn 3 Stars from every Chapter in the Hot Wheels Horizon Story

25 / Supersonic / Finish the Hot Wheels Goliath event in under 6 minutes

To make things even better, there are also 8 new Achievements worth 130 Gamerscore coming for free to all players with the Series 10 Update. Head over to the official homepage to read all about this.