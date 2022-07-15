Forza Horizon 5 is getting 28 new achievements worth 500 Gamerscore next week

Next week sees the first real expansion to Forza Horizon 5, with the addition of Hot Wheels. With it will comes colorful and spectacular roads designed like rollercoaster, as well as new races, new cars, and lots more.
The latter includes 28 Achievements worth 500 Gamerscore. Since the Forza Horizon series always has brilliant challenges, we know many of you are looking forward to this and you can check it all out below to see what awaits you on July 19:
Gamerscore / Title / Description
10 / No One Expects the Hot Wheels Expedition / Arrive at the Horizon Hot Wheels Outpost
10 / The Rookie / Complete the Rookie Qualifier Event
10 / Pros, no Cons / Complete the Pro Qualifier Event
10 / Missions! / Complete 5 Missions
10 / Lessons in Hot Wheels History / Complete the first Chapter of the Hot Wheels Horizon Story
10 / Competition, Experimentation, and Creativity / Play another player's EventLab creation utilizing Hot Wheels track pieces
10 / Beach Bomb / Earn 3 stars at the Canyon Jump Danger Sign in a 1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe
10 / Aquanaut / Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Water Flume Track
10 / Icy Roads Ahead / Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Ice Track
10 / Shaken not Third / Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Rumble Track
10 / Attracted to Victory / Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Magnet Track
10 / Points Mean Prizes / Complete any Seasonal Event in Hot Wheels Park
20 / High Roller / Spin 25 Wheelspins while in Hot Wheels Park
20 / I'm an Expert now / Complete the Expert Qualifier Event
20 / More Missions! / Complete 25 Missions
20 / Hot Wheels, Hot Laps / Post a clean time for every Rivals route in Hot Wheels Park
25 / WORT, WORT, WORT! / Complete the Elite Qualifier Event
25 / Hot Wheels Legend / Win the Hot Wheels Goliath event and become the Hot Wheels Legend
25 / Missions Complete! / Complete All Missions
25 / Over Qualified / Earn 3 Stars from each of the Hot Wheels Qualifier events
25 / Altitude Quickness / Win all Race Events
25 / Hot Wheels All Star / Earn 3 Stars from every PR Stunt in Hot WHeels Park
25 / Soared and Board / Smash all Bonus Boards in Hot Wheels Park
25 / Gotta Pop 'Em All / Smash all of the Floating Tanks in Hot Wheels Park
25 / Fresh Pressed Orange Routes / Discover every road in Hot Wheels Park
25 / Major in Hot Wheels History / Complete all Chapters in the Hot Wheels Horizon Story
25 / Professor of Hot Wheels History / Earn 3 Stars from every Chapter in the Hot Wheels Horizon Story
25 / Supersonic / Finish the Hot Wheels Goliath event in under 6 minutes
To make things even better, there are also 8 new Achievements worth 130 Gamerscore coming for free to all players with the Series 10 Update. Head over to the official homepage to read all about this.