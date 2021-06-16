Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Forza Horizon 5 is crowned the most anticipated game of E3 2021

This was at the E3 Awards that took place yesterday.

Capping off E3 2021, the E3 Awards took place last night and shined a spotlight on some of the finest games to be revealed across the event. There were several categories here, but the one that we all had our eye on was the Most Anticipated Game Overall. In the end, it was Forza Horizon 5 that was able to take home this grand prize despite being up against the likes of Breath of the Wild 2, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and Halo: Infinite.

With its diverse Mexican setting and gorgeous visuals that were built from the ground up for the Xbox Series, Forza Horizon 5 certainly made a bold impression during Microsoft & Bethesda's conference. This is said to be the biggest Forza Horizon to date as it includes the largest open-world sandbox for players to explore and even more tweaks have been made to its physics to add realism to the core driving experience.

Do you think that Forza Horizon 5 was a worthy winner?

