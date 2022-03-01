Forza Horizon 5 is adding sign language support to a bunch of cutscenes today

HQ

It has been revealed that as part of a free content update that is landing today, Forza Horizon 5 will be receiving support for both British and American sign language dialects over a bunch of its cutscenes.

Revealed and explained in depth as part of a new blog post, this will be the first Xbox Game Studios title to support sign language. The feature will be available to activate by visiting the settings menu, and then subsequently heading to the accessibility section, wherein a Sign Language Picture-in-Picture option will be present.

As part of the blog post, Microsoft's chief accessibility officer, Jenny Lay-Flurrie talks about how the introduction of the feature will help more people enjoy Forza Horizon 5.

"There are so many people with disabilities and people who are deaf. And, there are a lot of closed doors every day. And what I mean by that is that we are consistently and constantly dealing with inequities that exist. The fact that I can just be on the same level playing field as them means I'm not focused on a closed door. I'm not trying to solve for an inequity. I'm being present with my family and there's nothing that's more important to me than that."

The introduction of this feature comes around three months after Playground Games took home the Innovation Accessibility Award at the most recent The Game Awards.