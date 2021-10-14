English
Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 in seven glorious new screenshots

November 9 can't come any sooner.

We think most of you have understood by now that Forza Horizon 5 is going to be a really good looking game. If not, you should read our brand new preview where we explains exactly how stunning it is as well as a whole lot of other stuff.

Or you could just check out the new screenshots below, which shows off several of the environments and stuff you can find in the game - all packaged in glorious graphics. Take a look for yourself. Forza Horizon 5 launches on November 9 for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. It is also included with Xbox Game Pass starting day 1.

