Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels gets new images and information

Even if it had leaked on Steam beforehand, it was confirmed yesterday during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase that the first Forza Horizon 5 expansion would indeed be Hot Wheels themed.

Hot Wheels and Forza Horizon have a long history, and now we've got both more information and also screenshots from things to come. It turns out this upcoming expansion takes place in the Horizon Hot Wheels Park, which is located "in the clouds high above Mexico". In total, there are 200 kilometres (125 miles) of orange plastic track laid out in loops, twists and other rollercoaster inspired creations.

There are also new types of tracks available, those being "ice, water flume, and rumble tracks". We're also being treated to new biomes "including the rugged Giant's Canyon; the Ice Cauldron where frozen tundra drips into the glistening molten lava; Forest Falls which takes you high above the tree canopy and over epic waterfalls". There's also a Horizon Nexus, which is suspended in a web created by all those orange plastic tracks.

The expansion also includes a Hot Wheels Creation Kit which adds over 80 new themed pieces to the EventLab toolset. Finally, there's also ten new cars coming, including some real-life Hot Wheels. Check out the new screenshots below, and start counting down as the Hot Wheels expansion for Forza Horizon 5 launches on July 19.