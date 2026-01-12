Forza Horizon 5 has supposedly sold as many as five million copies on PS5

HQ

Say what you will about Xbox's gamble of dropping the exclusivity for many of its biggest games and franchises, it's clearly a move that has come to fruition so far. We say this because analyst Rhys Elliot of Alinea Analytics has shared a report that explores how successful Forza Horizon 5 has been on PlayStation 5, and the long and short of it is that it has been immensely successful.

The information states that Forza Horizon 5 has shipped as many as five million copies on PS5 since it launched on the platform back in April 2025. Considering that millions and millions of copies of the game had likely been moved before this happened, with as many as 45 million players before it came to PS5 (noting that many of these will have come from Game Pass), suggesting that Playground had probably recouped its production expenses long before this point. This is why the report also states that Microsoft and Playground were likely looking at around $300 million in revenue from the PS5 port of Forza Horizon 5 alone, so far...

The success will no doubt continue for some time but this level of interest in the game does now beg the question as to what Microsoft's plans for Forza Horizon 6 will be. We know that the game is launching on PC and Xbox Series X/S this year, but would this success drive the desire to also launch on PS5? We'll find out soon as the game will appear at the coming Developer_Direct, alongside Playground's much-anticipated Fable reboot.