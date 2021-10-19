Forza Horizon 5 has officially gone gold

HQ

HQ

There have been delays revealed almost every week this year, and it was only yesterday it was announced that Elden Ring been hit as well. But one game that will arrive on time is Forza Horizon 5. And we are pretty sure about that.

The reason is that Playground's Communications Specialist Alan Walsh tweeted this late yesterday:

"I feel so incredibly honored to share these words on behalf of everyone who worked on #ForzaHorizon5: We've Gone Gold! I can't wait for you all to experience the game as we gear up to launch."

Going gold means the game is finished and this almost always leads to the game releasing as planned. Cyberpunk 2077 is one of extremely few titles that has been delayed going gold, so don't expect any negative new about this open world racer.

To make things even better, Playground has also shared some of the soundtrack of Forza Horizon 5 on Spotify if you want to enjoy the tunes of Mexico starting today. More radio channels and songs will be revealed during the upcoming weeks until the release on November 9.