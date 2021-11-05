Forza Horizon 5 has Banjo-Kazooie, Battletoads and Doom car horns

HQ

A cool thing in Forza Horizon 4 was that you could make your car horn play snippets from Halo, Killer Instinct and Sea of Thieves. Clearly, this was a beloved feature as all those car horn themes are back in Forza Horizon 5, but have got company from more classic Xbox Game Studios franchises.

This was noted by VCG, that has listed all your options, which now includes favourites like Banjo-Kazooie, Doom (which sound incredibly cool!) and Ori and the Blind Forest:



Halo



Sea of Thieves



Killer Instinct



Ori and the Blind Forest



Banjo-Kazooie - Spiral Mountain (part 1)



Banjo-Kazooie - Spiral Mountain (part 2)



Battletoads



The Outer Worlds



Doom - E1M1 (high part)



Doom - E1M1 (low part)



What do you think of fan service inclusions like these? Also! Don't forget to read our review of the game, which was published yesterday ahead of the official release on November 9 for PC and Xbox.