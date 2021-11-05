English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 has Banjo-Kazooie, Battletoads and Doom car horns

Halo, Sea of Thieves, and Killer Instinct horns are also back.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A cool thing in Forza Horizon 4 was that you could make your car horn play snippets from Halo, Killer Instinct and Sea of Thieves. Clearly, this was a beloved feature as all those car horn themes are back in Forza Horizon 5, but have got company from more classic Xbox Game Studios franchises.

This was noted by VCG, that has listed all your options, which now includes favourites like Banjo-Kazooie, Doom (which sound incredibly cool!) and Ori and the Blind Forest:


  • Halo

  • Sea of Thieves

  • Killer Instinct

  • Ori and the Blind Forest

  • Banjo-Kazooie - Spiral Mountain (part 1)

  • Banjo-Kazooie - Spiral Mountain (part 2)

  • Battletoads

  • The Outer Worlds

  • Doom - E1M1 (high part)

  • Doom - E1M1 (low part)

What do you think of fan service inclusions like these? Also! Don't forget to read our review of the game, which was published yesterday ahead of the official release on November 9 for PC and Xbox.

Forza Horizon 5

Related texts

0
Forza Horizon 5Score

Forza Horizon 5
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

Playground Games latest racer takes us to the rich lands of Mexico for another bout of high-octane motorsport mayhem.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy