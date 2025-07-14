Forza Horizon 5 has already sold over two million copies on PlayStation 5

HQ

Microsoft was already a success with its first games released for PlayStation 5, not least thanks to Sea of Thieves. But with the exception of the Minecraft phenomenon, Playground Games' best seller Forza Horizon 5 is probably the biggest game at Xbox Game Studios and many were curious how it would perform on Sony's console.

The answer is... excellent. Now Push Square reports via Bluesky that the studio's level designer Harrison Bolin (who sadly was fired the other week in the giant layoffs) reveals via his LinkedIn that Forza Horizon 5 has sold two million copies for the PlayStation 5 after just two months on the market.

Considering that the game is included with Game Pass and was released in 2021, it is of course an incredible result - although we think it is well deserved.