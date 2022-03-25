Forza Horizon 5 gets nine new cars, new modes and more next week

HQ

If you've played any of the previous installations in the Forza Horizon series, you are probably well aware of Playground Games' outstanding support of their titles. Fortunately, Forza Horizon 5 is no different and during a so called Lets ¡GO! stream yesterday, dedicated to Series 6 that starts on March 29, we got plenty of new cars and announcements.

We assume the new cars are the most exiting ones, and it's nine in total, and five of those are free. To get the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400, you have to play through all six chapters of the first new Story, Drift Club Mexico. The other free cars to unlock are: 2012 Ascari KZ1R, 2021 McLaren 765LT Coupe, 2018 ATS GT and 2014 McLaren 650S Spider.

If you have the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass, you can also look forward to 1966 Oldsmobile Toronado, 2021 McLaren 620R, 2021 MINI John Cooper Works GP and 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster. All of these new cars can be found under the video below.

There's also the new mode Custom Racing to find exactly the kind of races you prefer, a new progression system and plenty of new additions to EventLab as well as a pretty generous update that fixes a whole lot of things. More information can be found on the official homepage, while the patch list is further down. We can also recommend you to check the video out of you want to see everything in action

General



Stability and Performance improvements



Improved save flow for Weekly Forzathon to reduce chances of any progression loss



Updated string for Car Voucher to be more specific about what its function is



Updated Seasonal Event map pins to match the Seasonal PR Stunt pin



Fixed issue where brake calipers were getting left behind from the car when changing Tunes in Freeroam



Added HUD for cars with Race Mode type functionality to support the new Drivetrain swap mode on the Ford Mustang Mach-E



Added low-res mesh under the world to improve the visuals when world chunks dropped out at high altitudes such as when using the new Gravity Action in EventLab (Series X/S and PC only)



Online





Horizon Open has been updated with a new progression system including Badges which can be unlocked through gameplay



Added Custom Racing to Horizon Open, which will allow players to find races for their chosen race discipline and PI class



Fixed some scenarios where the player could be left waiting longer than necessary in the post-race flow



PC





Fixed an issue where distant trees could look black or very dark on Very Low Preset



Fixed Crash that occurred in Livery Editor when Ray Tracing was on



Cars





Fixed dent in Jaguar XJS220s



Fixed brake callipers being incorrectly offset on the 2014 VW Golf R



Roll cage was incorrectly being added to the Sports Chassis reinforcement instead of the Race Chassis reinforcement on the 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4



Fixed issue where one of the rear brake callipers on the 2020 Lamborghini Hurácan Evo wasn't paintable



Fixed issue where passenger side rear brake calliper wasn't paintable on the 2010 Lexus LFA



Fixed livery mapping issue with the 2018 KTM X-Bow in low LOD



Fixed quiet superchargers on some muscle cars, in particular Dodge



Fixed the 2012 Gallardo LP570-4 Spyder Performante hood not matching the selected colour



Fixed broken mesh on the Work Emotion 11R Rims



Fixed the Work Emotion M8R Rims not looking correct with certain paint options



Fixed the shift animation on the 1968 Renault 4L



EventLab





Added Gravity Action to Rules of Play which allows players to manipulate Gravity in EventLab creations



Added option to preview sounds



When using manual gears, moved Blueprint Builder off the View button to the Route Options menu as it was conflicting with Place Checkpoint



Fixed issue where players could get soft locked after an event and loading back to Freeroam



Fixed an issue where playing your own EventLab creation after publishing, could sometimes cause it to load without props



Accolades

