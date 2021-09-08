Forza Horizon 5 gets new information and gameplay

HQ

As promised, Playground Games had a lot of new stuff to share regarding the campaign of Forza Horizon 5 yesterday. Horizon Adventure was the focus of the stream, and we got to see how the different festivals worked and what you need to to to be able to participate in what they have to offer.

There will be several very different sets of mini-challenges to cater to different types of gamers, where some are more off-road, others built around stunts as well as tasks like taking great photos. Playground games has also updated the list of available cars in Forza Horizon 5, and you can check this out over here.

Forza Horizon 5 Is launching on November 9 for both PC and Xbox, and is included with Xbox Game Pass starting day 1. Check out the full presentation below for plenty of information and gameplay.