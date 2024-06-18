Forza Horizon 5 gets five really iconic Hollywood cars

HQ

Forza Motorsport may have been released last year, but Forza Horizon 5 is still Microsoft's most popular car game, and naturally Playground Games is continuing to expand it.

In a new presentation of what's to come, it is revealed that we now have guest appearances from no less than five Hollywood cars that can only be described as very iconic, or what do you think:

• Back to the Future

• Back to the Future II

• Back to the Future III

• Jurassic Park

• Knight Rider

All five vehicles are included with the Universal Icons Car Pack, which is being released today (June 18) for $10. As is appropriate with cars of this stature, there are plenty of extra surprises, such as the lights and sounds going off in the DeLorean Time Machine when you reach 88 mph - just over 140 km/h - with each incarnation of the car looking like the movie equivalent.

But the coolest car seems to be K.I.T.T., as it looks and sounds just like the TV show and even features Super Pursuit Mode...

Check out all the cars below i video and images. We guess there are more people than us who are looking forward to hitting the road with these classic cars as soon as possible?

HQ

Universal Icons Car Pack

Back to the Future - DeLorean Time Machine

Back to the Future II - DeLorean Time Machine

Back to the Future III - DeLorean Time Machine

Jurassic Park - 1992 Jeep Wrangler Sahara.