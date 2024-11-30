Forza Horizon 5 for PlayStation is rumoured to already be completed and fully playable

HQ

It's fair to say that things "hit the fan" earlier this year when Microsoft introduced what has become their new approach to gaming and their future plans. In their eyes, anything has the potential to be an Xbox—which, of course, is a bit of an exaggeration—but the idea of more people ultimately gaining access to games is hardly a bad thing.

Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush, and Pentiment were some of the first titles to make their way to competing platforms, and now it seems the time might be right for one of Xbox's historically strongest franchises to drift over to PlayStation: Forza. According to reports, Forza Horizon 5 exists in a playable version for Sony's console and is simply waiting for the right moment to launch.

What's your take on the possibility of Forza coming to PlayStation? Is it a good or bad thing?