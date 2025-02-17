Forza Horizon 5 drives past the 44 million player milestone

HQ

Recently it was reported that Forza Horizon 5 will be released for PlayStation 5, which is expected to give Playground Games' racing title a big boost going forward. But the reality is that it continues to grow quite well regardless.

Now GT Gaming News is reporting via Threads that Forza Horizon 5 has reached another milestone and has now climbed past 44 million players. The PlayStation 5 version is coming in the spring and will no doubt bring in a significant number of keen racers, so we'll probably have reason to return with more milestones in the near future.