Forza Horizon 5 drives past the 40 million player milestone

Forza Horizon 5 was met with both high ratings and cheering fans when it was released two and a half years ago, and since then it has regularly revealed new milestones achieved along the way.

This time, however, Xbox influencer Klobrille was a little quicker, and although Playground Games has yet to comment, the game has raced past 40 million players. As recently as February, it had 37 million players, which means it's still growing by an average of around half a million digital racing drivers per month.

While there isn't any significant new content coming to the game anymore, the developers continue to support their game with smaller things (such as cars and events), and we can safely assume that it will continue to grow for a long time to come.

Also... considering it's been almost three years since it was released, shouldn't rumours and information about a possible Forza Horizon 6 start to surface soon...?