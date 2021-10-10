Forza Horizon 5 deck coming for Microsoft Solitaire

HQ

According to Microsoft, Microsoft Solitaire is one of "the most played video game of ALL TIME", and we could see that be correct as most of us has probably played it at some point while it's also a gateway to games for casuals. Now it's about to get pimped with a new theme based on Forza Horizon 5, which launches on November 9.

This isn't the first Xbox title that has been added to Microsoft Solitaire, as Halo Infinite was added last month with a theme designed by 343 Industries. Are you still playing Microsoft Solitaire yourself?