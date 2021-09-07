Forza Horizon 5 campaign will be shown later today

HQ

We're exactly two months and two days from the release of Forza Horizon 5, and Playground Games are continuously explaining what we can expect from the game. Today, the time has come to show off the Horizon Adventure single-player campaign.

The stream starts at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST today and you can follow the event on YouTube. We will of course watch it as well and get back to you with the most important stuff tomorrow. We would recommend you to check it out as well though, as it tends to be a lot of gameplay and other juicy nuggets.