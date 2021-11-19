Forza Horizon 5 breaks records with over 10 million players

HQ

It seemed like Forza Horizon 5 could end up being something truly special even when it was officially unveiled last summer, and the first few days after launch sure strengthened that theory.Still, I highly doubt many out there expected it to become as big as it already has become.

Playground Games reveals that more than 10 million players have been driving around in Forza Horizon 5. The English developers say that this doesn't just make it the biggest launch in Forza history, but Xbox in general. That's right. This beautiful and entertaining game is breaking records for both Forza, Xbox Game Pass and Microsoft's consoles.

We'll see if the mighty Halo Infinite and/or the free Halo Infinite multiplayer can do even better. Either way, huge congratulations to Playground, Xbox Game Studios, Microsoft and everyone else involved.

Do you think Halo Infinite will break these records?