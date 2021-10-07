Forza Horizon 5 Achievements list revealed

HQ

There are few things as satisfying as hearing the familiar Achievement Unlocked sound play after we've pulled off something special in a video game. And it's usually extra rewarding in the Forza Horizon series that always have clever challenges and a lot to discover.

Now the Achievements list for Forza Horizon 5 has been revealed, and it does not seem to be any exception as it really will make us give all aspects of the game a try to get the full 1000 points. Check it all out below.



Welcome to México / Arrive at Horizon Festival México / 10



Race into Action / Complete any Horizon Race Event / 10



Adaptable / Complete the On a Wing and a Prayer Showcase Event / 10



Icebreaker / Participate in a Horizon Arcade Event / 10



Mi Casa / Unlock the first Player House / 10



First Love / Purchase your first car from the Autoshow / 10



This Is The Way / Start a new chapter of the Horizon Adventure / 30



Viva Horizon! / Unlock your first Horizon Finale Event / 20



Putting on a Show / Win every Showcase Event / 10



AWDyssey / Build the Horizon Wilds Outpost / 10



Ask Any Racer, Any Real Racer / Build the Horizon Street Scene Outpost / 10



Far from the Mudding Crowd / Build the Horizon Apex Outpost / 10



There's Always Money in the Baja Stand / Build the Horizon Baja Outpost / 10



Adrenaline Rush / Build the Horizon Rush Outpost / 10



Hall of Famer / Reach the Horizon Hall of Fame / 50



How to Race Friends and Influence People / Earn 3 stars in the 'Tristan' Chapter of the 'Born Fast' Horizon Story / 10



Cover to Cover / Earn 3 stars on all chapters in a single Horizon Story / 20



Tourist Attraction / Complete your first Horizon Tour Race Event / 10



Show Me Your Moves! / Play any EventLab Event created by another player / 10



Good Carma / Give another player some Kudos to show your appreciation / 10



Album Cover / Take a photo of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE for Horizon Promo / 10



Fit to Print / Take 50 photos of Legendary cars for Horizon Promo / 30



A Forza Edition to my Collection / Earn a Forza Edition car from a Wheelspin or Super Wheelspin / 10



Manufacturer Affinity / Earn a Manufacturer Bonus / 10



You Could Say I'm a Fan / Earn a Manufacturer Bonus for a collection of 25 or more cars / 30



An Item Of Extreme Value / Discover and photograph the Golden Tlaloc Totem / 10



No Stone Unturned / Complete your first Expedition / 30



Chicken Dinner / Win your first game of The Eliminator / 30



Jackpot / Fully complete a run of Super7 / 20



Seasoned Veteran / Complete a Festival Playlist activity in every season / 50



Racing and Pacing and Plotting the Course / Win 80 different Race Events in México / 50



Unbeatable Triumph / Win 6 different Race Events against Unbeatable Drivatars / 30



Living Legend / Earn 300 stars from PR Stunts in México / 50



I Have the High Ground / Win 3 Rivals Events in 3 different PI Classes while driving the same car / 30



Unlimited Prowess! / Complete Round Three in all 5 Themes of Horizon Arcade / 20



Ride and Seek / Discover and drive every road in México / 20



Min, Meet Max / Complete all Events in a Festival Playlist Series / 20



Better Than New / Restore 14 Barn Finds in México / 20



Complete Collection / Find and smash all 250 Bonus Boards in México / 30



Ford of the Wings / Earn 3 Stars at the Eagle's Perch Danger Sign in a Ford Supervan 3 / 20



Mogul / Purchase all 7 Player Houses / 30



Long Gone / Win the Goliath Race Event / 20



Gotta Smash 'Em All / Complete 5 Seasonal Smashable Challenges / 10



Cactus Makes Perfect / Smash 500 cacti during México's Wet Season / 10



A Royal Affair / At sunrise, take a photo of your car with some monarch butterflies at Hotel Mirador Balderrama / 10



Dust in the Lens / Take a photo featuring the Gran Telescopio and a dust storm / 10



Stunning Photography / Take a photo during a tropical storm / 10



A Heart of Gold / Send another player a Gift Drop / 10



Water Performance / Earn 3 stars at the Puerta Pétrea and La Marisma Trailblazers within 2 minutes / 20



You're the Champion / Win any Event in Horizon Open / 10



Treasure Hunter / Find all Treasure Chests in a Festival Playlist Series / 20



Front Runner / Finish 5 Horizon Tour Race Events ahead of all Drivatars / 20



New Tune / Find a place to install the Horizon Pulse Radio Beacon / 10



Forza Horizon 5 launches for PC and Xbox on November 9, it is also included with Xbox Game Pass starting day 1.