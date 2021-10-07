Forza Horizon 5 Achievements list revealed

There are few things as satisfying as hearing the familiar Achievement Unlocked sound play after we've pulled off something special in a video game. And it's usually extra rewarding in the Forza Horizon series that always have clever challenges and a lot to discover.
Now the Achievements list for Forza Horizon 5 has been revealed, and it does not seem to be any exception as it really will make us give all aspects of the game a try to get the full 1000 points. Check it all out below.
Welcome to México / Arrive at Horizon Festival México / 10
Race into Action / Complete any Horizon Race Event / 10
Adaptable / Complete the On a Wing and a Prayer Showcase Event / 10
Icebreaker / Participate in a Horizon Arcade Event / 10
Mi Casa / Unlock the first Player House / 10
First Love / Purchase your first car from the Autoshow / 10
This Is The Way / Start a new chapter of the Horizon Adventure / 30
Viva Horizon! / Unlock your first Horizon Finale Event / 20
Putting on a Show / Win every Showcase Event / 10
AWDyssey / Build the Horizon Wilds Outpost / 10
Ask Any Racer, Any Real Racer / Build the Horizon Street Scene Outpost / 10
Far from the Mudding Crowd / Build the Horizon Apex Outpost / 10
There's Always Money in the Baja Stand / Build the Horizon Baja Outpost / 10
Adrenaline Rush / Build the Horizon Rush Outpost / 10
Hall of Famer / Reach the Horizon Hall of Fame / 50
How to Race Friends and Influence People / Earn 3 stars in the 'Tristan' Chapter of the 'Born Fast' Horizon Story / 10
Cover to Cover / Earn 3 stars on all chapters in a single Horizon Story / 20
Tourist Attraction / Complete your first Horizon Tour Race Event / 10
Show Me Your Moves! / Play any EventLab Event created by another player / 10
Good Carma / Give another player some Kudos to show your appreciation / 10
Album Cover / Take a photo of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE for Horizon Promo / 10
Fit to Print / Take 50 photos of Legendary cars for Horizon Promo / 30
A Forza Edition to my Collection / Earn a Forza Edition car from a Wheelspin or Super Wheelspin / 10
Manufacturer Affinity / Earn a Manufacturer Bonus / 10
You Could Say I'm a Fan / Earn a Manufacturer Bonus for a collection of 25 or more cars / 30
An Item Of Extreme Value / Discover and photograph the Golden Tlaloc Totem / 10
No Stone Unturned / Complete your first Expedition / 30
Chicken Dinner / Win your first game of The Eliminator / 30
Jackpot / Fully complete a run of Super7 / 20
Seasoned Veteran / Complete a Festival Playlist activity in every season / 50
Racing and Pacing and Plotting the Course / Win 80 different Race Events in México / 50
Unbeatable Triumph / Win 6 different Race Events against Unbeatable Drivatars / 30
Living Legend / Earn 300 stars from PR Stunts in México / 50
I Have the High Ground / Win 3 Rivals Events in 3 different PI Classes while driving the same car / 30
Unlimited Prowess! / Complete Round Three in all 5 Themes of Horizon Arcade / 20
Ride and Seek / Discover and drive every road in México / 20
Min, Meet Max / Complete all Events in a Festival Playlist Series / 20
Better Than New / Restore 14 Barn Finds in México / 20
Complete Collection / Find and smash all 250 Bonus Boards in México / 30
Ford of the Wings / Earn 3 Stars at the Eagle's Perch Danger Sign in a Ford Supervan 3 / 20